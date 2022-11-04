The BelTel: 'Mandatory coalition has served its time'

Good Friday Agreement negotiator says mandatory coalition isn’t working - but sees hope in how ordinary people respect their differences

Dermot Nesbitt was interviewed by Sam McBride at the Belfast Telegraph building at Clarendon Dock (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Ex-UUP minister Dermot Nesbitt has lived through – and been influential in – decades of tumultuous change.

He was one of the negotiators of the Good Friday Agreement and then a key backer of David Trimble in the years after the deal was struck in 1998.

The Crossgar man has had a remarkable life in politics and academia.

He was standing beside the unionist politician and academic Edgar Graham when he was murdered by the IRA on Queen’s University’s Belfast campus in 1983.

In an interview with Northern Ireland Editor Sam McBride, he reflects on where unionism went wrong in Northern Ireland’s early decades, where it is still going wrong today and what the future holds for Northern Ireland.