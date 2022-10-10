The BelTel - Marbella Crew: Belfast drug gang decimated by alleged dissident republican hitman

CCTV of Sean Fox's killers

Sean Fox

Sean Fox was gunned down while drinking in the Donegal Celtic Social Club in west Belfast in front of more than 100 people.

The 42-year-old was shot dead by two gunmen who took just 21 seconds to single him out of the crowd.

It’s the latest in a series of murders carried out in west Belfast linked to drug-dealing and the so-called ‘Marbella Crew’.

Security sources suspect one gunman was involved in all four murders, sometimes accompanied but also working alone.

Who is responsible for carrying out these killings and why?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Belfast Telegraph security correspondent, Allison Morris.

Marbella Crew: Belfast's drug gang decimated by alleged hitman

