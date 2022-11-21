The BelTel: Monica McWilliams and the story of the Women's Coalition

The all-female political party had to put up with a lot of abuse from male politicians.

Jane Morrice with Monica McWilliams of the former Women’s Coalition Party

Arlene Foster, Michelle O’Neill, Naomi Long... There have been many women in powerful positions in Northern Ireland in recent years but that wasn’t always the case.

From 1996 to 2006, Northern Ireland had a political party with a difference.

It was a party for women and just for women.

In 1998, two of its members, co-founder Monica McWilliams and Jane Morrice, were elected to the assembly, playing an integral role in the Good Friday Agreement.

There they experienced hostility, misogyny and some outright abuse but paved the way for women to take up leading roles at Stormont.

In this episode of the BelTel, Jessica Rice interviews Monica McWilliams about the party that changed the political landscape of NI forever.