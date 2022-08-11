The BelTel: Murdered in prison - Billy Wright, the LVF/UVF feud and how the INLA killed him (Part Two)

Once a charismatic leader in the UVF, Billy Wright broke away to form the LVF, leading to murderous feuds with his former gang.

'King Rat’ was himself gunned down in 1997, inside the Maze maximum security prison.

How did the INLA’s Crip McWilliams get his hand on a gun inside the jail and what was the LVF’s bloody response?

Joining Ciarán Dunbar to discuss the LVF and how the INLA murdered Billy Wright is the Belfast Telegraph’s security correspondent, Allison Morris.

Listen to part one of this two-parter on Billy Wright: