The BelTel: Murderous feuds and the fall of Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair (Part Two)

How loyalist feuds with the UVF and the rest of the UDA lead to the fall of 'Mad Dog' Adair.

PUP Assemblyman Billy Hutchinson never hid his disgust with Adair and C-Company.

John Gregg and Johnny Adair together, Adair's men would eventually gun down Gregg as he made his way home from a Rangers match.

Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair was behind the murder of many innocent Catholics during the Troubles.

But his lower Shankill mob, ‘C Company’, was also behind two bloody feuds with fellow loyalists.

The first with their rivals the UVF, the second with the rest of the UDA.

That’s when C-Company went too far, murdering loyalist icon John 'Grug' Gregg and his friend Robert Carson. Gregg was a hero to loyalists, having almost succeeded in assassinating Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams.

The so-called ‘brigadiers’ of the UDA had enough and decided to drive Adair’s foot soldiers out of Northern Ireland.

Ciarán Barnes tells the story of the fall of Johnny Adair and the banishment of his supporters and their families from the Shankill.