The BelTel: Natalie McNally's murder and the scourge of femicide in NI
The Belfast Telegraph’s crime correspondent Allison Morris explains what we know about Natalie’s death.
Natalie McNally was attacked and stabbed to death on the 18th of December in her own home in Lurgan, she was 15 weeks pregnant.
The police investigation into her death continues.
Northern Ireland is one of the most dangerous places in Europe for women, why is that?
