The BelTel - Nevin Spence: 10 years on since family tragedy

Nevin Spence on the family farm in Co Down

The three coffins of the Spence family at the funeral service in Co Down

A cherished family picture of Nevin and Graham and their father Noel

It has been ten years since Ulster Rugby star Nevin Spence died in a farm accident along with his brother Graham and father Noel.

The events of 15 September 2012 sent the whole community into shock and left the Spence family devastated.

It was one of the worst farming accidents in Northern Ireland in over 20 years.

Nevin Spence was at the beginning of his professional rugby career, and it is widely thought he would have become a massive star before his life was cut short.

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Belfast Telegraph sport’s journalists Michael Sadlier and Jonathan Bradley.