The BelTel: Newry gangland murder sparks fears of further bloodshed

Sources in Newry predict a bloodbath as revenge after hitmen gun down Mark Lovell at his home.

Northern Ireland’s gangland bloodletting continues as the latest hit claims the life of a man in Newry.

Mark Lovell was shot up to 15 times by gunmen who had been lying in wait outside his home in the Carnagat area.

But was he the real target of the gunmen? And what’s the situation on the ground in the border town?

Sharon O’Neill and Brett Campbell join Ciarán Dunbar to discuss the bad blood on the border.