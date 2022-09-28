The BelTel: Northern Ireland has held a border poll before - here’s what happened

Nationalists want a border poll, but they boycotted the last one.

A young girl talking to a British soldier manning a roadblock on a street in Belfast, Northern Ireland during The Troubles, summer 1973. (Photo by H. Christoph/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

The Northern Ireland Sovereignty Referendum of 1973. Ever heard of it? Not surprised if you haven’t. It’s the referendum on the future of Northern Ireland that time has forgotten.

The Troubles were at their height and the collapse of Stormont had left a void which the British Government had no idea how to fill.

Later that year the Sunningdale Agreement emerged, the first attempt at creating power-sharing in Northern Ireland, but before that a vote was held on March 8.

How did it come about, what happened, and with talk of a border poll continuing in recent years – is there something to be learned from it?

Lecturer, writer, commentator and deputy editor of the website Slugger O’Toole, David McCann, tells Ciarán Dunbar the story of the 1973 referendum.