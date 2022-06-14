The BelTel: Northern Ireland’s other Disappeared, women murdered by men and secretly buried

From top left: Caroline Graham, Arlene Arkinson, Saoirse Smyth, Lisa Dorrian and Charlotte Murray

Murdered and their bodies secretly buried: Arlene Arkinson, Caroline Graham, Charlotte Murray, Lisa Dorrian and Saoirse Smyth are Northern Ireland’s other Disappeared.

Five female victims of male violence, killed by men known to them. All hidden in unmarked graves.

Belfast Telegraph Crime Correspondent Allison Morris tells their stories and their families’ quest to find their remains.

With host Ciarán Dunbar.

