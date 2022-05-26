The BelTel: 'Now’s not the time for Derry Girls spin-off', insists star Ian McElhinney

Actor tells the BelTel podcast he will miss Granda Joe role but says series had perfect end

Derry Girls star Ian McElhinney has said now is not the right time for a spin-off or film version of the hit Channel 4 sitcom, saying the series has reached its ‘natural conclusion’.

The Belfast man, who played Granda Joe in the much-loved series, said that while he would miss everything about the show, he felt the ending was too perfect to be ‘tampered’ with.

He said that if there was to ever be some type of follow-on involving certain characters or a cast reunion, he felt it should be further down the line as the story arc had concluded ‘appropriately’ with the Good Friday Agreement special, which aired last Wednesday.

And he also said he was proud to be part of a show that had helped educate people about the Troubles and the Good Friday Agreement, saying that there was an argument for Northern Ireland’s history to be taught in English schools.

McElhinney, who is currently shooting the new season of ITV crime drama Unforgotten in London, was speaking on the BelTel podcast about the cultural impact of Derry Girls, the Good Friday Agreement special and saying goodbye to Granda Joe.