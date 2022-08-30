The BelTel: Princess Diana, the mother behind the image

Designer Paul Costelloe tells the BelTel podcast he brought the princess flowers as he didn't think Charles ever did

Diana and Charles show off their newborn son William in June 1982 (PA)

Princess Diana laughs with clergymen during a visit to Northern Ireland (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

It’s been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales, died following a high-speed car crash in a Paris tunnel. Her partner, Dodi Fayed, and the driver, Henri Paul, also died in the crash.

The jury at the inquest into Diana’s death found that the collision was the result of grossly negligent driving by paparazzi chasing the car and of the Mercedes driver Henri Paul – amounting to an ‘unlawful killing’. The jury also found Henri Paul’s judgement was impaired by alcohol.

Fashion designer Paul Costelloe shares his memories of the mother behind the icon telling us Charles never gave the princess anything.

Diana was at the time the most famous woman in the world, and many would say she remains so.

Why was that the case? What was the impact of her death in Northern Ireland and how was the news received south of the border?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by the Belfast Telegraph’s Features Editor Áine Toner, journalists Andrew Madden and Morgane Shanley, and Sinéad Ryan from the Irish Independent.

Paul Costelloe who worked as a personal designer for Diana from 1983 until her death also speaks to the BelTel.