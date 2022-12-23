The BelTel: Review of 2022, a massive year for news, change and not short of farce
2022 brought war in Europe, the death of the Queen, THAT slap and Elon Musk.
We have almost made it to the end of a tumultuous 2022.
In the UK we saw the death of the Queen and internationally we are experiencing a major war in Europe and all that brings with it.
In Northern Ireland we have seen hitmen gunning down their victims in broad daylight as drug-related gangsterism takes hold.
It’s all been very heavy, but we have also had a fair share of farce, surreal scandals, and bizarre happenings.
Among which was that slap at the Oscars, Kanye West declaring his sympathy for Hitler and the Nazi, and of course there was Liz Truss.
Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Belfast Telegraph Editor in Chief Eoin Brannigan, Security Correspondent Allison Morris, Northern Ireland Editor Sam McBride, and deputy Features Editor Gillian Halliday to chat about the year we’ve had and what lies ahead.