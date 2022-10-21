The BelTel: Rigs and jigs — Irish dancing's 'Feis fixing' scandal

The prestigious global body that governs Irish dancing is mired in allegations of competition fixing and cheating.

The world of Irish dancing has been rocked by allegations. Photo: Getty

The world of competitive Irish dancing has been rocked by allegations that competitions were rigged.

Among the allegations made is that a judge and teacher exchanged sexual favours in exchange for competition scores.

Two senior members of Irish dancing organisation An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) have now resigned after the body was embroiled in the global scandal.

The Independent.ie revealed that screenshots appearing to show about a dozen Irish dancing teachers engaged in cheating were handed to the CLRG.

There is growing disquiet among teachers both in Ireland and abroad about the way the CLRG has handled the controversy, which is now the biggest scandal ever to hit Irish dancing.

