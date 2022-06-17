Businesses in Northern Ireland will almost certainly lose access to the Single Market if legislation to rip up the NI Protocol becomes law, the EU vice president has warned.

Maroš Šefčovič said he “cannot imagine that there will be access for Northern Ireland to the Single Market” if the European Court of Justice is removed from the protocol.

He blamed London for having “wasted a year” by not negotiating seriously, and said firms queuing up to invest here due to NI's unique dual market access shouldn't still be waiting for certainty before committing.

