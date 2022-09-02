The BelTel: Sean Quinn, the €100,000 wedding cake, and the right to be forgotten (bonus episode)

How a €100,000 wedding cake became a battleground over the public’s right to know versus the right to be forgotten

Now members of the former billionaire’s family are using a privacy law to erase from Google much of their past, including lavish spending and court battles over the collapse of the Quinn empire.

Host Fionnán Sheahan is joined by Shane Phelan, Legal Affairs Editor of the Irish Independent and Adrian Weckler, Technology Editor of the Irish and Sunday Independent to discuss if the public interest is served if the Quinns have their cake and eat it too.