The BelTel: Sean Quinn's downfall, Cavan’s Versailles and the wrath of the fairies

Sean Quinn’s life is the ultimate rags to riches story – a kid from Derrylin in Fermanagh done good and then even better.

A millionaire by 30, then a billionaire, with a sprawling empire across cement, hotels, and insurance. Until it all crumbled away when he gambled his fortune and lost in the economic collapse of 2008.

Now, a new book sheds even more light on the life of Ireland’s once richest man, including how he put his home Border County on the tourism map allowing nothing to get in his way – even a 4,000-year-old megalithic burial tomb, which he excavated and moved. An act that could only bring bad luck, according to some locals.

Presenter Siobhán Maguire hears more from the author of Quinn, Trevor Birney, an Emmy-nominated film producer and journalist.