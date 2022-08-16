The BelTel: Shot and left for dead, Northern Ireland man whose wife was murdered tells his story

Robert Lynn at his home in Co Antrim

A man from Northern Ireland whose wife was murdered in a violent farm robbery in South Africa has said he will never have peace again.

Robert Lynn was tortured, shot and left for dead during the raid at their home in Dullstroom in the country’s eastern Mpumalanga province.

His wife of 40 years, Susan Howarth, was shot in the head and passed away two days later.

Last month, two brothers were each jailed for 37 years after being convicted of charges including murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

Meshack Nkosinathi Yika (28) and Themba William Yika (38) were sentenced on June 30. An appeal hearing is scheduled in the near future.

Robert Lynn told Adrian Rutherford about his terrible experience.