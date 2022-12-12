The BelTel: Should Northern Ireland stay in the UK or be part of a united Ireland? Episode One - The case for the Union

Sinn Féin want a border poll but what is the argument for the Union?

Contested Northern Ireland: The Case for the Union is presented by Lee Reynolds.

Northern Ireland came into existence on May 3rd 1921 when Ireland, as it was to that point, was partitioned.

Most of the island became the Irish Free State while Northern Ireland continued to be a part of the United Kingdom.

That has satisfied the Protestant, Unionist majority but, from the beginning, Irish nationalists opposed partition and continued to advocate that Northern Ireland be dissolved into a United Ireland – that campaigning continues to this day.

But what is the case for Northern Ireland to remain part of the Union with Great Britain?

Lee Reynolds, a former advisor to Arlene Foster, former Director of Policy for the DUP and the Northern Ireland Director for the Vote Leave campaign, makes the case for the Union.

The next episode of the BelTel will see Colin Harvey make the case for a United Ireland.