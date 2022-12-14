The BelTel: Should Northern Ireland stay in the UK or be part of a united Ireland? Episode Two - The case for Irish unity
Unionists oppose a border poll but what is the case for a United Ireland?
Ireland was partitioned in 1921 when most of the island left the United Kingdom to form the Irish Free State.
Six counties in the north-east formed Northern Ireland and remained part of the UK.
For the most part, Catholics were unhappy with that - continuing to vote for Irish nationalist parties. The largest nationalist party today, Sinn Féin, demands a border poll.
But a majority of people have supported the constitutional status quo throughout Northern Ireland’s 101-year history.
So, what is the case for a United Ireland in 2022?
Colin Harvey is Professor of Human Rights Law in the School of Law and Director of the Human Rights Centre at Queen's. He is also a Board Member with Ireland’s Future – a lobby group which advocates constitutional change.
He makes the case for Irish unity.
In part one of this podcast, Lee Reynolds made the case for staying in the Union.