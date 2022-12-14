The BelTel: Should Northern Ireland stay in the UK or be part of a united Ireland? Episode Two - The case for Irish unity

Unionists oppose a border poll but what is the case for a United Ireland?

Contested Northern Ireland: The Case for a United Ireland is presented by Colin Harvey.

Ireland was partitioned in 1921 when most of the island left the United Kingdom to form the Irish Free State.

Six counties in the north-east formed Northern Ireland and remained part of the UK.

For the most part, Catholics were unhappy with that - continuing to vote for Irish nationalist parties. The largest nationalist party today, Sinn Féin, demands a border poll.

But a majority of people have supported the constitutional status quo throughout Northern Ireland’s 101-year history.

So, what is the case for a United Ireland in 2022?

Colin Harvey is Professor of Human Rights Law in the School of Law and Director of the Human Rights Centre at Queen's. He is also a Board Member with Ireland’s Future – a lobby group which advocates constitutional change.

He makes the case for Irish unity.

In part one of this podcast, Lee Reynolds made the case for staying in the Union.