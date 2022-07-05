The BelTel: Stakeknife - Freddie Scappaticci, IRA executioner and British agent

Content warning: This podcast contains graphic descriptions of murder and torture and some offensive language

The IRA gave Freddie Scappaticci the job of hunting down informers in its ranks – and executing them.

But Scappaticci turned out to have been Britain’s top agent in Northern Ireland – Stakeknife.

Were lower-level informers allowed to die to protect Stakeknife? What was his role as an agent? How did he get away with it for so long?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by the Belfast Telegraph’s security correspondent, Allison Morris.