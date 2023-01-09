The BelTel: State Papers show Mo Mowlam’s defiance in her pursuit of peace
Newly-released state papers show the role played by the late Northern Ireland Secretary
State Papers from 1999 give a glimpse of what was going on during the Mo Mowlam era of Northern Ireland politics.
They reveal the desperate attempts to reach political agreement the previous year, including the tensions over the NI secretary’s decision to visit paramilitary prisoners in the Maze.
Belfast Telegraph reporter Andrew Madden joins Ciarán Dunbar.