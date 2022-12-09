The BelTel: The complex legacy of SAS legend Blair ‘Paddy’ Mayne

No one doubts Paddy Mayne's prowess as an elite SAS soldier but he was not a typical army officer.

Blair 'Paddy' Mayne's exploits as a soldier are legendary, but his legacy is also of a notorious character.

One of the founders of the SAS, Blair ‘Paddy’ Mayne was a hero in his native town, Newtownards.

But his legacy is a complicated one, he was not a model officer.

Recently featured in the BBC mini-series ‘SAS Rogue Heroes’, Mayne’s relatives have criticised his portrayal saying it made him out to be an “aggressive, inveterate bar brawler”.

The SAS is an elite Commando force set up to raid behind enemy lines, it needed a special kind of soldier – Paddy Mayne was just the kind of man needed despite some of his flaws.

His exploits in battle saw him earn many honours but he was denied the Victoria Cross.

To tell his story, Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Belfast Telegraph reporter Andrew Madden.