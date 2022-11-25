The BelTel: The controversial sale of NAMA’s NI portfolio

Sam McBride explains the further details which have emerged over the NAMA controversy.

Coverage of the Nama scandal was extensive but the controversy faded from public view despite never being resolved.

A judge has revealed new details about the NAMA controversy, one of Northern Ireland’s biggest ever political scandals.

The National Assets Management Agency (NAMA) was set up as the Republic’s ‘bad bank’ after the 2008 financial collapse.

It sold its Northern Ireland loans — originally worth about €6bn — to US vulture fund Cerberus for £1.2bn.

Among the controversies surrounding the sale of Nama’s entire loan book here eight years ago was disagreement about the purpose of £7.5m - transferred to an Isle of Man bank account in unusual circumstances.

Time has passed but the saga continues. Key figures involved in that transaction continue a legal battle with each other.

A number of people still face criminal charges over their alleged involvement with NAMA transactions.

Now, a judgment in London’s High Court has revealed fresh information behind what went on to secure the largest property transaction here ever.

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by the Belfast Telegraph’s Northern Ireland editor, Sam McBride, to explain the significance of these developments.