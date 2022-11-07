The BelTel: The death investigator and Northern Ireland's drugs crisis

With the focus recently on the surge in cocaine, heroin and crystal meth use, banned tablets have also been flooding the streets of Belfast.

Coroner Joe McCrisken talks to Sharon O’Neill about Northern Ireland's drugs crisis.

“I very much take my job as a death investigator. It’s not necessarily getting involved in the emotion of the situation, but getting answers and providing a family with those answers", he says.

“But every now and again, I take a look at the country and the city [Belfast] that I grew up in... If anyone thinks this problem isn’t theirs, that it won’t affect them, think again.”