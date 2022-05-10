The BelTel: The election has transformed Northern Ireland’s political landscape, but what will change at Stormont?

Sinn Fein's newly elected female MLA team lead by Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill pictured at Parliament Buildings in Belfast on Monday. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The people have spoken, the votes have been counted and this time they have delivered some real change.

Sinn Féin had a good election, the Alliance Party had a great one and the TUV got a boost at the expense of the DUP.

But what will it really mean for politics at Stormont?

Andrew Madden, the Belfast Telegraph City Reporter, and Sam McBride, the Belfast Telegraph’s Northern Ireland editor tell Ciarán Dunbar what happens next.

Northern Ireland's politics have changed, so what happens next?