Ballot boxes will be opened after voting takes place in the Assembly elections on Thursday

In any election, there are constituencies in which the pundits can predict the results with some degree of certainty.

But in some others, it can be all to play for and that’s where a handful of votes could change Northern Ireland’s political future.

The Belfast Telegraph’s political editor Suzanne Breen gives Ciarán Dunbar her analysis of where those critical constituencies are, which will shape Stormont’s make-up after this election.