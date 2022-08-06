The BelTel: The Kidnapping Of Shergar - Ireland's most famous missing racehorse (bonus episode)

'Who stole Shergar the wonder horse?'

For almost 40 years, the kidnapping of one of the greatest racehorses of all time, Shergar, has gripped people all over the world.

Everyone from Libya’s Colonel Gaddafi to the Italian Mafia have been suspects in one of the biggest Gardai investigations of all time, which began after Shergar was stolen on February 8, 1983.

Presenter Fionnan Sheahan is joined by Senan Molony of the Irish Independent to answer the question of ‘Who Stole Shergar?