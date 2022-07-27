The BelTel - The life of David Trimble: From Vanguard to Nobel Peace Prize

The late Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble with his wife Daphne. Photo : Paul Faith/PA Wire

David Trimble was best known for convincing most Ulster Unionists to support the Good Friday Agreement but at great personal and political cost.

Lord Trimble passed away at the age of 77 following a short illness.

Tributes came from Northern Ireland and internationally for the former first minister who is credited as being one of the architects of the peace process.

He leaves behind his wife Daphne and four children.

But who was the man behind the politician and what is his legacy?

Host Ciarán Dunbar is joined by guests Alex Kane, Sam McBride and Colin Davidson.