The BelTel: The loyalist flag protests in Belfast, 10 years on

The decision to reduce the number of days the Union Flag flew from Belfast City Hall led to widespread protests

A loyalist wrapped in a Union flag throws a wooden post at a PSNI Land Rover in east Belfast

Flag protesters outside Belfast City Hall in January 2013, most of the protests at the time were entirely peaceful. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

Nationalist and Alliance councillors voted to restrict the flying of the Union Flag to a number of designated days.

On the night of 3 December 2012, now ten years ago, Belfast City Council took a vote which led to instant protests.

The union flag had flown every single day from City Hall for over 100 years, but now nationalist and Alliance councillors voted to fly it on only 18 so-called designated days a year.

The reaction was immediate, passionate, and sometimes violent.

Loyalist protesters tried to storm the building after news of the result trickled out to the hundreds gathered outside.

Thousands of social-media organised protests caused chaos in the city throughout the winter.

They were mostly peaceful, but some led to rioting, hundreds of injuries, and a massive bill for businesses.

