SHOW OF STRENGTH: New IRA members at an unnotified Easter Rising commemoration in Derry

Although critically damaged in the crackdown following their murder of journalist Lyra McKee, the dissident republican group the New IRA continue to operate in Derry.

Along with the political party Saoradh, they expound a traditional version of Irish republicanism.

What drives them, who leads them and what are they capable of?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Ciaran Barnes, chief reporter with The Sunday Life.