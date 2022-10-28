The BelTel: The rise and fall of Liz Truss

David McCann explains how we had three prime ministers in two month and how Rishi Sunak came back from defeat to become Conservative Party leader

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to rectify predecessor Liz Truss’s ‘mistakes’ and uphold the Conservatives’ 2019 general election manifesto (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss making a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London,with her husband Hugh O'Leary and children Frances and Liberty behind

Liz Truss' tenure as Prime Minister will not be remembered as a success, but how did she manage to get the job in the first place?

She caused huge economic problems, divided her party even more than it already was, and never looked comfortable in the job.

How did the UK see three prime ministers in two months and why did the Conservative Party lose faith in Truss in a matter of weeks?

David McCann explains the chaos in the Conservative Party and assesses if new leader Rishi Sunak can bring it to an end.