The BelTel: The rise and fall of Liz Truss
David McCann explains how we had three prime ministers in two month and how Rishi Sunak came back from defeat to become Conservative Party leader
Liz Truss was the UK’s shortest serving Prime Minister, ever.
She caused huge economic problems, divided her party even more than it already was, and never looked comfortable in the job.
How did the UK see three prime ministers in two months and why did the Conservative Party lose faith in Truss in a matter of weeks?
David McCann explains the chaos in the Conservative Party and assesses if new leader Rishi Sunak can bring it to an end.