The BelTel: The rise of Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair and the UDA’s C-Company (Part One)

The Sunday Life’s Ciaran Barnes tells the story of how Adair rose to power in the lower Shankill.

Johnny Adair carries the coffin of longtime friend Sam 'Skelly' McCrory at Masonhill Crematorium in Ayr, Scotland, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 (Credit: Peter Morrison)

Johnny Adair once led the UDA's C-Company on the lower Shankill Road

A so-called 'celebrity terrorist’, Johnny Adair’s name is well known, his face instantly recognizable, his voice familiar.

‘Mad Dog’ Adair was a notorious loyalist paramilitary who landed himself in jail because he boasted about his murderous activities.

He was the pumped-up skinhead hard-man who led a bloody loyalist faction in carrying out over 40 murders – most of his victims were innocent Catholics.

Warning: This podcast contains language some people might find offensive.