The BelTel: The rise of Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair and the UDA’s C-Company (Part One)
The Sunday Life’s Ciaran Barnes tells the story of how Adair rose to power in the lower Shankill.
A so-called 'celebrity terrorist’, Johnny Adair’s name is well known, his face instantly recognizable, his voice familiar.
‘Mad Dog’ Adair was a notorious loyalist paramilitary who landed himself in jail because he boasted about his murderous activities.
He was the pumped-up skinhead hard-man who led a bloody loyalist faction in carrying out over 40 murders – most of his victims were innocent Catholics.
Warning: This podcast contains language some people might find offensive.