The BelTel: The rise of Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair and the UDA’s C-Company (Part One)

The Sunday Life’s Ciaran Barnes tells the story of how Adair rose to power in the lower Shankill.

Johnny Adair once led the UDA's C-Company on the lower Shankill Road

Johnny Adair carries the coffin of longtime friend Sam 'Skelly' McCrory at Masonhill Crematorium in Ayr, Scotland, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 (Credit: Peter Morrison)

Johnny Adair and Sam 'Skelly' McCrory

thumbnail: Johnny Adair once led the UDA's C-Company on the lower Shankill Road
thumbnail: Johnny Adair carries the coffin of longtime friend Sam 'Skelly' McCrory at Masonhill Crematorium in Ayr, Scotland, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 (Credit: Peter Morrison)
thumbnail: Johnny Adair and Sam 'Skelly' McCrory

A so-called 'celebrity terrorist’, Johnny Adair’s name is well known, his face instantly recognizable, his voice familiar.

‘Mad Dog’ Adair was a notorious loyalist paramilitary who landed himself in jail because he boasted about his murderous activities.

He was the pumped-up skinhead hard-man who led a bloody loyalist faction in carrying out over 40 murders – most of his victims were innocent Catholics.

The Sunday Life’s Ciaran Barnes tells the story of how Adair rose to power in the lower Shankill.

Warning: This podcast contains language some people might find offensive.

The rise of Johnny 'Mad Dog' Adair (Part One)

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Read more