The BelTel: The story of Ballymena’s Green Pastures mega church and its pastor, Jeff Wright

Former lead pastor at Green Pastures Jeff Wright

Ballymena’s Green Pastures, a 1,600-seat capacity American style evangelical mega-church, is unique in Northern Ireland.

Founded by the charismatic Pastor Jeff Wright it has many hundreds of devoted members.

But recent years have seen controversies at Green Pastures – not least of which were massive financial contributions from the then struggling company – Wrightbus.

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Sunday Life journalist Christopher Woodhouse and Belfast Telegraph journalist Andrew Madden to discuss the background to the story and its latest twists and turns.

