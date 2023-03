It has been 28 years since the loyalist ceasefires.

Despite that, the largest paramilitary, the UDA, still exists. It is still armed, still involved in crime and has continued to murder people.

What sort of organisation is it today, how does it operate and why?

And what’s going on in north Belfast’s Westland estate?

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Ciaran Barnes, chief reporter with The Sunday Life.