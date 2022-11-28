The BelTel: The unsolved murder of Marian Beattie

Marian Beattie (18) was found dead in a quarry near Aughnacloy in 1973

Portadown teenager Marian Beattie was just 18 when she was murdered.

She had gone to a dance with her brother and best friend near the Co Tyrone village of Aughnacloy in 1973. She later left in the company of a young man and was never seen alive again.

Marian was found dead a little more than an hour later at a quarry just a few hundred yards away from the shed in which the dance was held.

No one has even been charged over her death. The Police Ombudsman found failings in how her killing was investigated by the RUC.

Her family still hopes for justice.

Belfast Telegraph reporter Niamh Campbell tells Ciarán Dunbar Marian’s story.