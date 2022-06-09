The BelTel: 'Ukraine was never going to embrace the Russian bear'
‘Russians really don't like losers’, Putin expert warns
Vladimir Putin is a czar, a now detached and cocooned dictator, who has developed Russia into a totalitarian regime, a leading expert on Kremlin politics has said.
Mattia Bagnoli spent six years as Moscow bureau chief with the Italian news agency Ansa and has written a book on Putin’s Russia.
He warns that Putin’s power is not absolute and that he will have to produce a victory in Ukraine or be deposed.
“Russians really don’t like losers,” he said.