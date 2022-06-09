The BelTel: 'Ukraine was never going to embrace the Russian bear'

‘Russians really don't like losers’, Putin expert warns

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Vladimir Putin is a czar, a now detached and cocooned dictator, who has developed Russia into a totalitarian regime, a leading expert on Kremlin politics has said.

Mattia Bagnoli spent six years as Moscow bureau chief with the Italian news agency Ansa and has written a book on Putin’s Russia.

He warns that Putin’s power is not absolute and that he will have to produce a victory in Ukraine or be deposed.

“Russians really don’t like losers,” he said.

Putin, Russia and Ukraine

