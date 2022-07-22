The BelTel: Ulster Farmers’ Union boss ‘struggling to see benefits of NI Protocol Bill’ (Bonus episode)

The bill, which is supported by the DUP and is a precondition of its return to Stormont, cleared the House of Commons this week

The head of the Ulster Farmers Union has said he’s “struggling” to see how the NI Protocol Bill could improve life for farmers in Northern Ireland.

The Dairy Council, which represents dairy farmers, said the bill would jeopardise NI dairy farmers’ £600m annual trade with the Republic and EU, which has been safeguarded by the protocol and represents one-third of sales of milk here.

UFU president David Brown, who has a sheep and beef farm in Co Fermanagh, tells Belfast Telegraph Business Editor Margaret Canning the organisation's position on the protocol was more “nuanced” as there were many types of farmers who had faced problems with the protocol.

In an in-depth interview for the BelTel podcast, Mr Brown says the NI Protocol Bill could benefit retailers but adds: “I’m struggling in terms of the agriculture side of this to see how this would benefit farmers."