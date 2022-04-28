The BelTel: Vindicated — The whistleblower vet who took on the government and won

Dr Tamara Bronckaers was hounded out of the Northern Ireland Civil Service for trying to enforce its own rules (Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

How did the mistreatment of a Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture vet lead to it having to settle an employment case with her with £1.25m of taxpayers' money?

Dr Tamara Bronckaers did her job, she highlighted breaches of the law over animal welfare and tried to do something about it.

But her bosses expected her to ignore what she saw and refused to even look at her evidence before driving her out of the job she loved and believed in.

The Belfast Telegraph Northern Ireland Editor Sam McBride tells Ciarán Dunbar what happened and why.