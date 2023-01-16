The BelTel: What is Prince Harry's game plan?

Veteran royal correspondent Jenny Bond gives her assessment of Prince Harry's actions

Copies of Prince Harry's book on sale in Belfast

Prince Harry during a TV interview in an Apache repair hangar at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan

Reports of a fractious friendship between Meghan and Kate were confirmed in Spare (James Manning/PA)

thumbnail: Copies of Prince Harry's book on sale in Belfast
thumbnail: Prince Harry during a TV interview in an Apache repair hangar at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan
thumbnail: Reports of a fractious friendship between Meghan and Kate were confirmed in Spare (James Manning/PA)

From Prince William’s temper to Prince Harry’s todger, the king’s exiled son doesn’t disappoint with his new page-turner, Spare.

The book sees Harry take aim at his own family, including his brother William and step mother Camilla, and make a raft of revelations from his frostbitten crown jewels to his kill rate in Afghanistan.

But what is the prince’s strategy?

And is he a victim or a villain?

Host Fionnán Sheehan is joined by royal commentator and former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond.

What is Prince Harry's game plan?

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Read more