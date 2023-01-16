The BelTel: What is Prince Harry's game plan?

Veteran royal correspondent Jenny Bond gives her assessment of Prince Harry's actions

Reports of a fractious friendship between Meghan and Kate were confirmed in Spare (James Manning/PA)

Prince Harry during a TV interview in an Apache repair hangar at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan

Copies of Prince Harry's book on sale in Belfast

From Prince William’s temper to Prince Harry’s todger, the king’s exiled son doesn’t disappoint with his new page-turner, Spare.

The book sees Harry take aim at his own family, including his brother William and step mother Camilla, and make a raft of revelations from his frostbitten crown jewels to his kill rate in Afghanistan.

But what is the prince’s strategy?

And is he a victim or a villain?

Host Fionnán Sheehan is joined by royal commentator and former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond.