The BelTel: What would Scottish Independence mean for Northern Ireland?

'Scottish Independence would be like Brexit on steroids for Unionists'

On the 18 September 2014, the Scottish people rejected independence by a margin of 55% to 45% in a referendum but that didn’t put the issue to bed.

The SNP have remained in power ever since and continue to work towards their dream of a Scotland outside of the Union.

The party’s leader Nicola Sturgeon wants another referendum next year and it is now up to the UK Supreme Court to decide if she has the legal powers to call one.

If she succeeds, could she lead Scottish nationalists to victory and what impact would that have on Northern Ireland?

Niamh Campbell is joined by the Belfast-born Alba Party MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, Neale Hanvey, David McCann, political analyst and deputy editor of the website Slugger O’Toole, the Belfast Telegraph’s Political Editor, Suzanne Breen and Northern Ireland editor Sam McBride.