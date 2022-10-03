The BelTel: Whitey Bulger and me – John Crawley on his life as an IRA gunrunner

Former US Marine says the IRA was militarily incompetent

John Crawley had never set foot in Northern Ireland, never laid eyes on a British soldier, never suffered discrimination. Yet he felt compelled to risk his own life and potentially take those of others “to engage in a struggle far more Irish people stood against than ever stood for”.

Given that the IRA was a “secret army”, it took him until 1980 to find someone to let him join. He spent the next four years on “active service” .

Sent to the US by Martin McGuinness with $9,000 to get guns for the Provos in Boston, he partnered with the US’s most notorious gangster, James ‘Whitey’ Bulger.

He came back across the Atlantic in a shrimping trawler in hurricane season with seven tons of weapons. But they were captured off the Kerry coast on the Marita Ann after intelligence from British agent Sean O’Callaghan and, Crawley believes, another high-placed informer.

Presenter Fionnán Sheahan talks to John Crawley about his life as an IRA gunrunner.