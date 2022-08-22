The BelTel: Who killed Michael Collins? (Bonus episode)

100 years since Michael Collins was killed in an ambush in Co Cork, we explore what happened back in August 1922 and ask: who shot the Big Fella? Host: Fionnán Sheahan. Guest: Senan Molony.

Michael Collins was an Irish revolutionary, soldier, and politician who was a leading figure in the early-20th-century Irish struggle for independence. From Cork, he was Chairman of the Provisional Government of the Irish Free State from January 1922 until his assassination in August 1922. (IFI Irish Film Archive/PA)

It’s 100 years since the revolutionary leader Michael Collins was killed during an ambush in Co Cork during Ireland's fratricidal Civil War.

While much is known about the events of that day, we still do not know the identity of the person who fired the fatal shot.

Fionnán Sheahan explores what happened back in August 1922 with Senan Molony and asks who killed Michael Collins?