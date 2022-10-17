The BelTel: Who killed the judge's daughter? (Part 1)

Nineteen-year-old student Patricia Curran was found dead in her family’s garden in Whiteabbey in November 1952.

The entrance to the Curran home as it was in 1952.

In the early hours of the morning on November 12 1952, a judge’s daughter, Patricia Curran, is found dead in the garden of her family home in Whiteabbey.

She was stabbed 37 times.

The frenzied attack on the 19-year-old student shocked Northern Ireland and the police were under pressure to get their man. They could not do that, so an innocent man, Iain Hay Gordon, was framed.

The BelTel looks at the shocking killing of Patricia and how Gordon, a young Scot doing his national service in the RAF, was intimidated into signing a false confession, frightened that his mother would find out about his sex life. He was found guilty but insane and sent to an institution.

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by journalist Stephen Gordon, who’s been fascinated by this horrific murder for a long time.

Who killed the judge's daughter? (Part 1)