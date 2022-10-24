The BelTel: Who was the Big Man? Ian Paisley, from rabble-rouser to Chuckle Brother
Suzanne Breen profiles Ian Paisley, from firebrand preacher and uncompromising street agitating politician to 'Chuckle Brother'.
Ian Paisley died in 2014 but this giant of Northern Ireland politics casts a long shadow.
Born Ian Richard Kyle Paisley in 1926, he became the Rev Ian Paisley and Dr Paisley and finally Lord Bannside.
He was the ‘the Big Man’, the founder of both the DUP and the Free Presbyterian Church.
He was the firebrand preacher and uncompromising street agitating politician always seeming to prefer confrontation and guldering to the slicket dealings of practical politics.
However, in the end, he did compromise, sitting down in joint office with Sinn Féin’s Martin McGuinness, becoming one half of the so-called ‘Chuckle Brother’. Ian Paisley was, despite a huge public profile and presence, an enigma.
Joining Ciarán Dunbar to profile Ian Paisley’s career from a very personal point of view is the Belfast Telegraph’s Political Editor Suzanne Breen.