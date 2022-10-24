The BelTel: Who was the Big Man? Ian Paisley, from rabble-rouser to Chuckle Brother

Suzanne Breen profiles Ian Paisley, from firebrand preacher and uncompromising street agitating politician to 'Chuckle Brother'.

The Journey: Colm Meaney and Timothy Spall as Martin McGuinness and Ian Paisley.

Rev Ian Paisley with the white horse of 'King Billy' in the field at the Orange parade in Portglenone in 2008.

Rev Ian Paisley electioneering for Europe in Portadown in 1984.

Rev Ian Paisley in a familiar pose, in strident form, lambasting the media.

Ian Paisley died in 2014 but this giant of Northern Ireland politics casts a long shadow.

Born Ian Richard Kyle Paisley in 1926, he became the Rev Ian Paisley and Dr Paisley and finally Lord Bannside.

He was the ‘the Big Man’, the founder of both the DUP and the Free Presbyterian Church.

He was the firebrand preacher and uncompromising street agitating politician always seeming to prefer confrontation and guldering to the slicket dealings of practical politics.

However, in the end, he did compromise, sitting down in joint office with Sinn Féin’s Martin McGuinness, becoming one half of the so-called ‘Chuckle Brother’. Ian Paisley was, despite a huge public profile and presence, an enigma.

Joining Ciarán Dunbar to profile Ian Paisley’s career from a very personal point of view is the Belfast Telegraph’s Political Editor Suzanne Breen.