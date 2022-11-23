The BelTel: Why are 96% of inmates in NI prisons men?

A drug sniffer dog and handler during searches at Maghaberry, a men's prison near Lisburn - are men are treated differently by society and the criminal justice system?

Maghaberry Prison near Lisburn: 96% of Northern Ireland's inmates are men - why so many?

About 96% of the people incarcerated in prison in Northern Ireland are men, official statistics reveal.

At the time of recording this podcast almost 1,650 men were incarcerated here. That compared to about 80 women.

The difference is staggering but why is it so great?

Is it because of social, cultural, or even economic reasons? Are men more likely to break bad? Or could it be that men are treated differently by society and the criminal justice system?

Ciarán Dunbar speaks to Dr Michelle Butler, a senior lecturer in Queens in criminological psychology and imprisonment, and Prof David Canter - a psychologist whose extensive work has included forensic psychology.

Special thanks also goes to Dr Rebecca Bamford, a senior Lecturer in philosophy at Queens.