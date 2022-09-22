The BelTel: Why are we not up in arms about our 'absolutely broken' health service?

Patients are not safe in Northern Ireland’s health system, nurses warn

Nurses in Northern Ireland previously went on strike in 2019 (Liam McBurney/PA)

The NHS in Northern Ireland is "absolutely broken", say nurses as they warn they are set for a winter strike.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) says its members are on course to begin strike action by November 30 as the union accused politicians of failing to respond to concerns over pay and patient safety.

Rita Devlin, RCN (NI) director, said the organisation has been left with no option other than to ballot members on strike action.

“I don’t understand why our public are putting up with the service that they’re putting up with because it is unacceptable on every level.” she told the BelTel.

