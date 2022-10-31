The BelTel: Would the Republic vote for a United Ireland?

Fionnán Sheehan discusses whether the Republic would really vote for a united Ireland - and would it foot the bill?

The debate around Irish unity has been growing in recent years but not only would Northern Ireland have to vote for unity – so would the Republic of Ireland.

The Republic is a prosperous, settled, democracy – might people think twice before endorsing massive, and possibly expensive, constitutional change?

Sinn Féin, and others, continue to call for a border poll in Northern Ireland, a referendum on a United Ireland.

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Fionnán Sheehan, Ireland Editor with the Sunday Independent and Irish Independent.