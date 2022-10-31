The BelTel: Would the Republic vote for a United Ireland?

Fionnán Sheehan discusses whether the Republic would really vote for a united Ireland - and would it foot the bill?

The Republic is a prosperous, settled, democracy – might people think twice before endorsing massive, and possibly expensive, constitutional change?

The debate around Irish unity has been growing in recent years but not only would Northern Ireland have to vote for unity – so would the Republic of Ireland.

Sinn Féin, and others, continue to call for a border poll in Northern Ireland, a referendum on a United Ireland.

Ciarán Dunbar is joined by Fionnán Sheehan, Ireland Editor with the Sunday Independent and Irish Independent.

