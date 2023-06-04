The Birmingham Six: The story of a miscarriage of justice

Hugh Callaghan, one of Birmingham Six, has died aged 93. How did he find himself in prison for a crime he didn’t commit and who really murdered 21 people in the Birmingham pub bombings?

Hugh Callaghan passed away in a London hospital last Saturday after suspected heart trouble.

He passed away in a London hospital last Saturday after suspected heart trouble.

Originally from Belfast, he was jailed for life along with the five other men for the explosions in Mulberry Bush and Tavern pubs in the centre of Birmingham on 21 November, 1974, which killed 21 people and injured 182.

The six men were eventually freed in 1991 after years of campaigning on their behalf.

We examine one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British history that is yet to see those responsible held to account.