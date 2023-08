Andrew Kearney with his daughter Caitlin

In 1998 an IRA Punishment squad broke into Andrew Kearney's flat.

They shot him three times and Andrew bled to death.

He was cradling his 19 day-old baby daughter at the time.

This attack was punishment for a bar fight two weeks previously with an IRA commander.

No one was convicted of his murder.

Belfast Telegraph political editor Suzanne Breen interviews Andrew’s sister Eleanor Kearney King and his daughter Caitlin Darragh.